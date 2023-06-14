Capon Bridge - Lot 14 Hoover Young Drive
Craig See 304-813-1092

Escape from the city

Capon Bridge - 3.17 acres located in a mountain retreat area. Community swimming/fishing lake, pavilion, tennis courts and playground. The lot has electricity on site, level land with some very interesting rock formations and is partially excavated. Easy access to Route 50. $39,900.

