West Virginia Land and Home Realty

UNRESTRICTED acres on paved county road. Quaint block home & huge 40x70 bank barn. Home features hardwood, laminate & ceramic flooring & wood walls w/huge rec room/bar/pool hall in the basement. The barn is 2.5 stories built w/huge timbers & the ultimate workshop on the main level. 5 AC. $179,900. WVHS2000182
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
