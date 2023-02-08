Purgitsville Schoolhouse # 7. This adorable Schoolhouse has been masterfully restored & renovated into a Rustic Cabin. Rough cut barn wood accents, laminate flooring & tons of natural light. Low maintenance 1/2 AC. lot fronts on quiet paved road for easy access and conveniently located 10 minutes from Moorefield. 0.5 AC. $119,900. WVHS2002898
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
