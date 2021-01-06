WVMI111642
West Virginia Land and Home Realty

51 Wooded AC. comprised of lots 80 & 91 of Ashton Woods. Fronts on paved road for easy access. Public access to South Branch Potomac River, Nathaniel Mountain Wildlife Management Area (10,000 AC. of public hunting land) & tons of ATV trails. Driveway installed & well drilled (no pump) w/build site away from power line. 51.58 AC. $169,800. WVMI111642

Keenan Shanholtz, Broker

304-813-4858

4wvland@gmail.com

www.4wvland.com

