Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Picture-Perfect
SLANESVILLE - Spacious and efficient country home on a 2-acre knoll overlooking green meadows and mountains. Over 2,000 sq. ft. of living area, spacious kitchen, dining room and massive family room. 4 BRs and 3 full BAs. Beautifully landscaped featuring a large patio area perfect for cookouts and entertaining. Giant backyard. Oversized workshop with overhead door. $249,900.
Craig See
304-813-1092 https://pioneerridgerealty.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.