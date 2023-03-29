Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Mountain Top Perfection
Springfield - 70.27 acres, 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, rec. room, and open kitchen, living, and dining area. Full, unfinished basement and oversized 2-car garage. Relax on one of the porches and soak in the natural world around you. Small pond, pavilion, outdoor storage and garden areas. Access to the South Branch of the Potomac River. Located less than 2 hours from Dulles Airport. $770,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.