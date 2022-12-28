West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Gently sloping wooded lot w/semi-circle driveway makes an easy parking spot for your camper. Underground electric & high speed fiber internet available! No formal HOA; minimal restrictions. Build, camp, hunt, shoot. Only 10 minutes to GW Nat’l. Forest, Kimsey Run Lake & Lost River State Park! 4.78 AC. $32,500. WVHD2001220
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.