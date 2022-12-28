WVHD2001220
West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Gently sloping wooded lot w/semi-circle driveway makes an easy parking spot for your camper. Underground electric & high speed fiber internet available! No formal HOA; minimal restrictions. Build, camp, hunt, shoot. Only 10 minutes to GW Nat’l. Forest, Kimsey Run Lake & Lost River State Park! 4.78 AC. $32,500. WVHD2001220

Keenan Shanholtz, Broker

