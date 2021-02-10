West Virginia Land and Home Realty

2 BR/1BA home w/beautiful trim & open concept. Freshly painted, has new waterproof flooring in the kitchen & bathroom & enclosed glass porch. One car garage for additional outside storage; basement has French drain. Electric will be updated soon. Located in the Town of Romney. .16 AC. $79,900. WVHS115226
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
