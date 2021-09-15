West Virginia Land & Home Realty

Reduced!! Nice, clean 3BR/2BA Mobile home w/new heat pump, a garage on a level, UNRESTRICTED lot w/stream nearby. Convenient to Corridor H, Lost River State Park, Moorefield, Romney, WV and Winchester, VA. Lot is out of flood zone. .89 AC. $64,900. WVHD2000084
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.