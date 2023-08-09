West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Adorable, well-maintained home w/attached garage & covered back patio. Recent upgrades include: new roof, new shutters, new garage door w/opener, new front & back exterior doors, new flooring in kitchen & dining room, new cooktop & wall oven. Nice neighborhood; Minutes from all the conveniences. 0.23 AC. $184,900. WVHS2003642
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.