West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Custom Log Home on 20 AC. finished in early 2021 w/gorgeous views; custom driveway gate, granite, hardwood & laminate throughout; 30x50 pole barn/garage w/plumbing and electricity. Private common area on the South Branch of the Potomac River for canoe, kayak, tubes, fish & swim. 20.68 AC. $850,000. WVMI2000716
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
(0) comments
