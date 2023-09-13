West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Nearly 7 wooded AC. w/unique rock outcroppings & panoramic views. Driveway installed to build/camp site; & maximum privacy, near the dead end road; 3 minute walk to 37 AC. community hunting preserve Cabin at Capon Bridge. 6.84 AC. $39,900. WVHS2003814
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
