WVHS2001832
West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Home in Downtown Slanesville…priced below recent appraisal! Updated; new vinyl siding/windows/paint/flooring/half bath/HVAC/vinyl fence. Paved driveway w/carport & 2 level storage building. Slanesville Store/Gas Station, Restaurant, Bank & Post Office are a stone’s throw away! 1.39 AC. $255,000. WVHS2001832

Keenan Shanholtz, Broker

304-813-4858

4wvland@gmail.com

www.4wvland.com

