West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Wooded lot w/plenty of wildlife. Great spot to build a weekend getaway or full-time home; in Meadow Hills SD…nice homes & underground utilities; has full & part-time homeowners. Close to Corridor H & Moorefield for all the conveniences. 8.64 AC. $39,900. WVHD2000228
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
