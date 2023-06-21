Rustic and Elegant
Romney - 3 bedroom, 3 full and 2 half bathrooms. Living area with a massive stone fireplace. Custom kitchen, breakfast nook and a separate office/den area. Multiple large closets throughout. The oversized deck leads to a beautiful sun room and enclosed patio. Customized master suite with full bathroom and easy access to the deck and patio. Oversized 3-car attached garage. Situated in a private gated community on 20+ acres. Plenty of additional storage via 2 outbuildings. $750,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.