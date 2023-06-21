West Virginia Land and Home Realty

27 AC. comprised of 4 tracts, all perked; electric available; seclusion yet easy access from county road; views available; 2017 camper conveys (15k book value); large storage shed; electric hook up; driveway & cleared build/camp site; private; some restrictions but no HOA! Hunt, shoot, ATV’s. 27.26 AC. $185,000. WVHS2003412
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
