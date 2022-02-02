Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Country Haven
RIDGELEY - 2 dwellings on 15.23 acres. The main home features a kitchen, dining area, living room with 2 bedrooms and a full bath. The separate studio-apartment has 1 bedroom, living room, kitchen and full bath. Ample storage, workshop and barn. Hunting, shooting, hiking our just relaxing in complete outdoor serenity. 2 hours to Dulles airport or BWI. Being offered strictly as-is. $145,000.
Craig See
304-813-1092 https://pioneerridgerealty.com
