West Virginia Land and Home Realty

18 UNRESTRICTED AC. w/2 single wide mobile homes that gross $1250 per month in rent. 15 AC of high tensile fenced pasture w/run in shed/pig barn, has water. Big 2004 Trailer has 3 BR/2BA & rents for $700, Small 2005 Trailer has 2 BR/1BA & rents for $550. 17.96 AC. $230,000. WVHS2002286
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
