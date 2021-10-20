Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Timeless treasure
ROMNEY - Large ranch-style home, 3 big bedrooms, ample closet space, 2 full bathrooms, a large living area with 3 huge bay windows, hardwood floors and a brick wall fireplace. Oversized laundry/pantry area, 2-car garage, enclosed patio, separate storage shed and a fenced back yard. Not a candidate for government financing, cash, local bank only. Being sold strictly AS-IS. $139,900.
Craig See
304-813-1092 https://pioneerridgerealty.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.