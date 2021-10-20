Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Timeless treasure

Timeless treasure

ROMNEY - Large ranch-style home, 3 big bedrooms, ample closet space, 2 full bathrooms, a large living area with 3 huge bay windows, hardwood floors and a brick wall fireplace. Oversized laundry/pantry area, 2-car garage, enclosed patio, separate storage shed and a fenced back yard. Not a candidate for government financing, cash, local bank only. Being sold strictly AS-IS. $139,900.

