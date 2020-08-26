West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Nearly 10 gentle wooded AC. comprised of 2 lots, each w/great building sites & both could have mountain views w/some clearing. Community offers 10 AC. common area w/pond & pavilion. Hunt, camp, shoot, ATV’s, build your Covid escape or full time home. 9.74 AC. $29,900. WVHS114536
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.