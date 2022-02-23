Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Mountain lifestyle
WARDENSVILLE - 1.25 unrestricted acres. Concrete block with a standing seam metal roof. Living room with fireplace/woodstove, kitchen, dining area, laundry area, full bathroom and 2 bedrooms. 2nd half story which is partially finished and perfect for a 3rd bedroom. One-car garage. Property being offered strictly as-is. $159,900.
Craig See
304-813-1092 https://pioneerridgerealty.com
