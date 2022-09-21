Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Attractive Split Foyer
ROMNEY - Sprawling across two parcels totaling 1.10 acres. 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, open kitchen, and a large family area. Fully finished basement and a 2-car built-in garage with interior access. Covered rear deck and patio area with an accompanying fire pit. Separate storage shed. Mature landscaping and a concrete driveway. Close to schools, shopping, entertainment, and medical services. $299,900.
