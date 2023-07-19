West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Cozy Cottage situated in a quiet mountain subdivision, ready for some finishing touches. Newer features: shingles, siding, windows, and sliding glass doors in 2008, propane heater in 2018, well pump and bladder tank in 2020, and tankless water heater most recently. 4.05 AC. $99,900. WVHS2003584
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
