WVHS2003584
West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Cozy Cottage situated in a quiet mountain subdivision, ready for some finishing touches. Newer features: shingles, siding, windows, and sliding glass doors in 2008, propane heater in 2018, well pump and bladder tank in 2020, and tankless water heater most recently. 4.05 AC. $99,900. WVHS2003584

Keenan Shanholtz, Broker

