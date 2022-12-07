West Virginia Land and Home Realty

WVHD2001206
20 AC. w/2 seasonal streams, the larger flows through the middle of the lot, it’s like your own private park! Old logging road provides a ready-made driveway for your camper. Power & perked. Hunt, shoot, hike, ATV’s, camp or build. Offers complete privacy & seclusion. 20.16 AC.      $119,900. WVHD2001206

Keenan Shanholtz, Broker

