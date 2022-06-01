West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Nice lot in Applefields of Heaven at end of road for privacy & seclusion. Close to public access to the South Branch of the Potomac River, Fort Mill Ridge Trenches & Wildlife Management Area. Short distance to Romney for all the conveniences. 6.74 AC. $19,900. WVHS2001794
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
