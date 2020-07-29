West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Well-kept Double Wide w/beautiful, level, landscaped yard & covered parking. At dead end road & backs to woods for ultimate privacy. Huge master w/walk-through closet, massive master BA w/2 sinks, huge garden tub & shower, 2nd bath has walk-in tub. All appliances, most items & mower convey. 17.82 AC. $219,900. WVHS114392
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
