West Virginia Land & Home Realty

93 Wooded AC. w/paved frontage on Trough Road. Driveway to cleared build/campsite w/mountain views & 4BR septic installed. Great internal road for trucks & ATV’s; one side bounded by power line for long range shooting up to 500 yards. Easily accessible & private rural location. 93.87 AC. $275,000. WVHD106054
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.