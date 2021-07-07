Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Quiet Surroundings
Capon Bridge - 2 BR, 2 BA log home on just under 6.5 acres. Open floor plan with beautiful wood flooring. Large living room and modern eat-in kitchen includes all appliances and accesses the large rear deck. Partially finished basement offers the 2nd bedroom with a half bath, large laundry area and ample storage. Covered front porch. Easy commute to the Washington D.C. Metro area. $299,900.
Craig See
304-813-1092 https://pioneerridgerealty.com
