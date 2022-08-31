West Virginia Land and Home Realty

309 UNRESTRICTED AC.; easy access, driveway installed to secluded cleared build site w/great views & short pull for electricity. ATV riding, 1/2 mile to public access on the South Branch of the Potomac River & adjacent to White Horse Wildlife Management Area, 1,725 AC of public hunting. 309.54 AC. $750,000. WVHS2002334
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
(0) comments
