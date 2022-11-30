West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Very nice wooded lot with driveway installed and cleared for your camper. Electricity is already at the site. Community has access to Short Mountain Wildlife Management Area, 8,000 AC. of public hunting & hiking. Great hunting lot! 2.01 AC. $19,900. WVHS2002720
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
