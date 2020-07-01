West Virginia Land & Home Realty

Spacious well-kept double wide at the end of a county road for privacy. Home in excellent condition w/great kitchen, open floor plan, wood burning fireplace, composite decking w/pleasing mountain & pastoral views from back deck & 10X16 shed. 5.28 AC. $149,900. WVHS114262
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
