West Virginia Land and Home Realty

The best your money can buy & with a little work you can have views in all directions. Hook up to an old road that runs through this magnificent property. Towering hardwoods line the way. Do some camping now and build later no time requirements. 10 AC. $29,900. WVMI111520
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
