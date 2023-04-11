Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Open and Airy
Yellow Spring - Single-level living with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a split level layout. Full, unfinished basement offering a blank canvas for additional expansion. Ample storage via the attached 2 car garage. Equipped with a covered porch and quiet rear deck overlooking a yard full of possibilities. Only minutes from local schools, hospital, restaurants and retail centers. $269,900.
