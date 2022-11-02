West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Nearly 10 Wooded AC. w/Trinton Run flowing through the middle. Level building site in the middle, power & perked with easy mountain view…slopes down to hollow where stream flows & then to the top of the next ridge. Camp, hunt, shoot, build & mobile homes ok here. 9.80 AC. $49,900. WVHS2002538
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.