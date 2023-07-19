Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Relax and Enjoy
Springfield - 15 acres - “No” Nonsense restrictions. You can do it all here including recreational, camping, and hunting. Amazing mountain views from the optimal building location. Partially wooded with a level to sloping topography. Close to the town of Romney, WV, and an easy drive from the Baltimore/Washington area. $109,900.
