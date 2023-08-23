West Virginia Land and Home Realty

34 UNRESTRICTED AC. w/views, ATV trails, long range shooting potential, electric & a cute Log Shed for camping or storage. Easy access & only 1/2 mile off the paved road, yet very private! Only 10 minutes from Romney & public access on the South Branch of the Potomac River. 34.24 AC. $140,000. WVHS2003624
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
