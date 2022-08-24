Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Picture-perfect home
Paw Paw - Spacious and efficient country home that is simultaneously rustic and sophisticated. Exceptionally large 5-acre parcel overlooking green meadows and distant mountains. Over 2,000 square feet of living area, featuring a spacious kitchen, dining area, and large living room, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and partially finished basement. Beautifully landscaped featuring a large wrap porch and a giant backyard. Oversized and heated 2 car detached garage with mezzanine area. $299,900.
