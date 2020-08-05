Escape to West Virginia
Capon Bridge - 6.73 acres within 25 minutes of Interstate 81. Elementary and middle school within 5 minutes. Remnants of a driveway and cleared building site are still present. Interest rates are at all time lows. $39,900.
Craig See, Broker
304-813-1092
