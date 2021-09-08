West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Nearly 5 Wooded AC. In the secure gated community of Cardinal Ridge. Public water, electric & approved perk test, only 1 mile off paved road. Driveway already in place & plenty of room to hunt & hike. 4.94 AC. $49,900. WVHS2000488
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.