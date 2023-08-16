Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

104.16 unrestricted acres
Paw Paw - A-frame style Cabin ready to be restored. All the tools are present to create the ideal hunting parcel or secluded mountain retreat. Wildlife in every direction and hiking trails to explore the untouched beauty of the land. Endless fishing opportunities available on both the nearby Potomac and Cacapon Rivers. 2-hour drive from the nation’s capital. $299,900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.