West Virginia Land and Home Realty

15 UNRESTRICTED AC. on Rt. 50 w/spacious doublewide in good condition; 24x16 garage/workshop with 10x10 lean to; new furnace, dishwasher & range hood. Sets off the road for privacy; 30 minute to Winchester, VA. New survey w/clearly marked boundaries. Hike, hunt & shoot. 15.59 AC. $235,000. WVHS2003678
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.