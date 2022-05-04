West Virginia Land and Home Realty

20 Wooded AC. w/driveway installed to cleared build site w/mountain views. No guesswork on where to build or how good the view is; electric & internet less than 100 ft. from build site & perked too. Multiple access points on the South Branch of the Potomac River, 45 mins. from ski resorts. 20.30 AC. $125,000. WVHD2000770
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.