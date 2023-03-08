West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Almost 8 UNRESTRICTED AC located in the heart of Lost River Valley & a short drive to Trout Pond, Lost River State Park & George Washington National Forest. Electric & fiber optic internet at the road. Fish, hunt or hike. 7.90 AC. $47,000. WVHD2001324
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.