Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Country Charmer
Paw Paw - Ranch style home on two parcels totaling 3.12 acres. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, open kitchen and a large family area. Massive 2 car garage with interior access. The partially finished basement provides additional space for living or entertainment. Enjoy both the front and back porches or the timeless gazebo! Enjoy the beautiful mountain views, mature landscaping or impeccably manicured lawn. Easy commute to Winchester, VA and beyond! $389,900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.