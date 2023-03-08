Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Charming Rancher
ROMNEY - 3 BRs, 2 BAs, one owner home. Enjoy main level living with open concept living area, large deck off the kitchen/dining area, mountain views, pond, over 1 acre. Master bedroom has an ensuite master bathroom, central heat and air conditioning, $205,000.
