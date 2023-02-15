West Virginia Land and Home Realty

This easily walkable property is convenient, secluded, affordable, usable & tucked away at the back of a mountain subdivision w/seasonal stream in the hollow & several potential build sites. Subdivision roads are a little rough & lot was recently surveyed. 12.81 AC. $49,900. WVHS2002916
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
