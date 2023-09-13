West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Basic Bungalow on double lot in Historic Romney… no frills, but it’s solid. Home features original hardwood floors & laminate throughout, partial basement & electric baseboard heat. Build another house or garage on the extra lot or sell it. 0.29 AC. $120,000. WVHS2003778
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
