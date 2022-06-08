Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092

Brick Rancher
SPRINGFIELD - 3 BR, 2 BA on 1.92 acres. New flooring, new paint, total kitchen remodel, new vanities and bath fixtures, light fixtures and receptacles! The roof is under 5 years old, the side deck is newly replaced, brand new HVAC system including all new duct work. Partially finished basement. Deeded access to South Branch of The Potomac River. Perfect location for easy access to employment, schools and shopping. $239,900.
Craig See
304-813-1092 https://pioneerridgerealty.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.