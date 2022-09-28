Cabin w/nearly 360 degree views. Perfect base camp for outdoor pleasures & great hunting; minutes to Fort Mill Ridge, 216 AC. of public hunting & hiking; stocked trout stream & public access to South Branch of the Potomac River to fish, swim, canoe, kayak & tube. 4.41 AC. $119,900. WVHS2002468
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
