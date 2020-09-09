West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Nearly 13 AC. of pristine pasture land at intersection of Rt. 50 & Dunmore Ridge Road. Commercial, development potential, poultry houses or just take advantage of the incredible building site for your dream home/ farmette, public water available. 12.74 AC. $99,900. WVHS114664
Keenan Shanholtz, Broker
304-813-4858
